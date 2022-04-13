November 26, 1985 – April 9, 2002

Michael Shane Adams, 36, of Lander, WY died on April 9, 2002 in Casper, WY.

Memorial service will be held at noon, Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Lander Volunteer Fire Department fire hall in Lander, WY.

Michael Shane Adams was born on November 26, 1985 to Thomas Adams and JoEllen Adams (Kasdorf) in Rock Springs, WY.

Mike graduated from Lander Valley High School in 2004. There, Mike met many of his lifelong friends. Mike was a hard worker and put his all into any occupation, from wild game processing to working on the ranch. One of Mikes favorite hobbies was creating personal pieces from metal or wood for his loved ones. Mike was also the handiest man when it came to fixing or building things.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Margaret Adams, Howard Kasdorf, Grace Kasdorf and beloved, devoted family friend Timothy “Muttly” Sweitzer.

Survivors include his grandfather Eldred Adams, parents Tom and JoEllen, Brothers Gabe (Jenn), Kyle (Samantha), Half Sister Amy (Damian), love of his life for 10 years Heather Sorenson, nephews Asher Adams, Michael and Phillip, soon to arrive Alden, Corbin, niece Kaylee, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mike also left behind many members of the Sorenson family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Shriner Hospital at https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/give/ 158250/?msclkid= d3a8f9e7e15b1a7a6e5e9bb321ea75 0e#!/donation/checkout? recurring=1&utm_source=bing& utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign= evergreen&c_src=bing&c_s