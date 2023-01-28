Apr 18, 1942 – Jan 25, 2023

There will be a gathering held for Michael “Mike” Albert Stamper, 80, at The VFW Club, 11 Tweed Lane, Lander, Wyoming on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Mr. Stamper passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place.

Mike was born on April 18, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He spent most of his adult life in Dubois, Wyoming. He worked at many different jobs before he decided to become a truck driver, working for Rice and Kilroy Construction. Mike met his partner and companion, Judy Poirot in 1995 and moved to Lander in 1999. A few years later, he went to work for High Country Construction until he retired in 2020.

He enjoyed fishing and camping with Judy’s two boys and daughter and loved going to auctions. Mike belonged to The Fly Wheeler’s Club and was a collector of anything that said John Deere.

Mike was a people person and enjoyed visiting with friends and helping them whenever he could. Everyone who knew him, liked him and he will be terribly missed by all.

Survivors include his loving, life-partner, Judy Poirot; his daughter, Annabell Moreno, sons, David (Toni) Coffee, Dale Coffee, daughter, Karrie (Bob) Dobkins; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Margaret Stamper; grandson, Javier Moreno and granddaughter, Dakota Coffee.

