Mar 24, 1967 – Dec 10, 2022

Michael Leon Bohanan passed away on December 10th, 2022 at 55 years of age. Michael passed in his home, located in Riverton WY, with family members by his side.

Michael was born March 24th 1967 to Ruby Elaine Funkhouser Bohanan and Clifton Leon Bohanan in Lander, WY. He lived in Lander for most of his youth where he graduated from high school in 1985.

He then served as a member of the US Airforce from July, 1988 to October,1989, when he was honorably discharged.

Michael married Katina Marie York and had three children; Kedrick, Reyna, and Caleb born in 1994, 1998, and 2000 respectively. He then lived the rest of his life in Riverton Wyoming.

Michael was a kindhearted man of faith. He was a beloved father, son, and friend to many. He often spent his time enjoying other’s company and regularly found himself helping others in times of need. He loved animals, reading, and playing games with his kids.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Leon Bohanan.

He is survived by his mother Ruby Elaine Funkhouser Bohanan, two sisters Connie Renee Bohanan Goulet and Debra Elaine Bohanan Williams, and his three children Kedrick Orion Bohanan, Reyna Elaine Litz, and Caleb Rylee Bohanan.

Services will be arranged at a later date.

