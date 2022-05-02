Mersal Sets New School Record at Fresno Invitational

By University of Wyoming Athletics

FRESNO, Cali. — The University of Wyoming Track & Field Teams put together an impressive showing on Saturday competing at the Fresno Invitational hosted by Fresno State. The day was highlighted by numerous UW All-time top-ten performances including Kareem Mersal setting a new school record in the men’s long jump.



JUMPS

It was a day to remember for the Cowboys and the Cowgirls in the long jump. On the men’s side Kareem Mersal turned in a record performance going 25-6.25 setting a new school record in the event and shattering his old personal best mark. With the record leap Mersal earned a second-place finish. On the women’s side, Shayla Howell continued her streak of great form winning the event with a leap of 20-9 and finishing as the only athlete in the field to break 20 feet.

In the men’s triple jump, Jefferson Danso turned in a solid outing finishing fourth with a of 48-0.5. On the women’s side, Aumni Ashby went 39-1.25 to finish in 11th place.



DISTANCE

Katelyn Mitchem put together an impressive performance in the women’s 3000M steeplechase invitational race finishing third and clocking a personal best time of 10:21.03 keeping her in third all-time in program history. Anna Spear also had a night to remember in the women’s 3000M Steeplechase racing to a second-place finish in the non-invitational race and earning a spot in the record books. Spear clocked a personal best time of 10:52.22 which moves her into sixth all time in program history. On the men’s side the trend of personal bests continued as Albert Stiener finished third in the invitational race with a time of 8:50.54 moving him into seventh all-time in program history. Josh Rodgers won the non-invitational race in controlling fashion clocking a time of 9:13.60 finishing more than five second ahead of the rest of the field.



Leah Christians led the way for the Cowgirls in the women’s 5000M competing in the invitational race she finished ninth with a time 16:36.14 while Kylie Simshauser finished in 18th.



Joseph Rodgers added to the outstanding day for the Pokes by winning the non-inivtaitonal men’s 800M with a time of 1:50.40 winning the race in exciting fashion by a margin of less than one second,



Asefa Wetzel was the lone Cowboy to compete in the 1500M holding his own against a competitive field of over 40 runners clocking a time of 3:53.41 earning a 14th place finish.



THROWS



The Cowgirls got things started on Friday with the hammer throw led by Mary Carbee who finished eighth with a toss of 187-8. Addison Henry finished just behind her in 12th with a toss of 180-3. On the men’s side Daniel Carrillo was the lone Cowboy to compete in the hammer throw finishing 19th with a mark of 166-1.



Henry was back in action on Saturday competing in the women’s shot put. Henry earned a sixth-place finish with a personal best toss of 49-2.25. With the mark, she moves into sixth all time in program history after previously sitting in ninth. On the men’s side, Daniel Carrillio led the way finishing in 11th with a throw of 51-5.5.



In the women’s discus, Cosette Stellern was Wyoming’s top finisher taking 14th with a throw of 149-1 while Logan DeRock finished in 18th with a throw of 134-0.



SPRINTS



The Cowboys got the day started strong with a third-place finish in the 4X100 relay with the team of Jaymison Cox, Wyatt Moore, Hunter Brown and Carter Wilkinson clocking a time of 40.99. On the women’s side, the team of Aumni Ashby, Shayla Howell, Sadie McMullen and Gabby Drube finished eighth with a time of 47.04.



Cox followed that up with a solid individual outing in the 400M clocking a time of 47.95 to finish in fourth out of the field of 22 athletes.



In the men’s 100M, Moore was back in action finishing eighth with a time of 10.70 while Wilkinson finished in 15ht with a time of 10.77.



A trio of Cowboys were in action in the 110M hurdles led by Caige McComb who went 14.92 to finish in tenth. The Duo of Sage Coventry and Bryson Engebretsen finished in 18th and 19th with times of 15.67 and 15.82 respectively.



In the men’s 400M hurdles, the duo of Jaheim Ferguson and Caige McComb finished 14th and 15threspectively with times of 54.24 and 55.22. On the women’s side, Gabby Drube and Caroline Larsson finished in 19th and 20th with times of 1:04.03 and 1:04.18 respectively.

Up Next for the Cowboys and Cowgirls is the Mountain West Championship meet May 11-14.