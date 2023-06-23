Memorial Youth Rodeo returning to Lander

LANDER – Last year during the early weeks of July the Lander Rodeo Grounds were filled to the brim with people from all over Wyoming and other states to participate and watch the first-ever Fremont County Memorial Youth Rodeo honoring local cowboys that had passed away. Over $17,000 in cash and prizes were given out to the nearly 130 kids that rode, roped and mutton busted which gave Chris Eberline, the main organizer, extremely excited to attempt a second year.

Now that time has come, and the 2023 Memorial Youth Rodeo is pinned at the Lander Rodeo Grounds on July 8-9. And even though the elongated winter and overwhelming economic issues have made it tough for many cowboys and cowgirls to practice, Eberline still feels this year could be just as big, if not bigger than last years.

“We’re a little more prepared this year,” Eberline said about the second year. “I had a lot of feedback from the community of Lander and Fremont County saying it was such a good deal and a lot of people asked to donate to the cause so we can keep this going and keep paying out rodeo kids to help keep this alive even longer.”

Nothing was out of reach for Ruby, he’d participate in all sorts of rodeo events (p/c Chris Eberline)

With all that said, Eberline is still pursuing cowboys and cowgirls to register whether they be from Fremont County, Wyoming or anywhere on the map. Last year’s first go at the rodeo saw kids from all over the country show up, including some from the state of Georgia who came all the way up from the humidity to show out.

But the Memorial Youth Rodeo is about more than just kids riding bulls and roping cattle, it’s about the honoring of many local citizens that were viewed as superheroes and stars in the arena. People like Eberline’s father, Mike Ruby, who was the grandfather of Pavillion’s high school phenom Aidan Ruby.

Not only was Ruby one of the names being honored last year, and this year as well, but influential cowboys like Lonnie Mantle and Ronnie Givens were also recognized and revered over the course of the two-day event.

“This year is no different,” Eberline stated. “But I also want to throw in [Mike Ruby’s] sister Debbie [Anesi] who passed away … and Doctor John Whipp.”

Anesi spent much of her life as the head of the 4-H committee as well as the secretary for all the youth and old timer’s rodeos around Fremont County. Meanwhile, Dr. Whipp was an orthopedic surgeon in Lander who was one of the original founders of horse racing in Wyoming, breeding and running quarter horses with his wife Marie and his daughter Jessie since 1980. The Whipp family still raises horses for racing and can be seen on the sideline of the tracks and derbies.

With additions like Anesi and Whipp, as well as other integral parts to the rodeo world around Fremont County, the Memorial Youth Rodeo could grow, prosper and help support local kids and their families for years to come. But first, there has to be enough kids and participants to make the rodeo happen in the first place.

Mike Ruby wrestled one down back in the day (p/c Chris Eberline)

So far this year there are roughly 30 riders and ropers signed up, shrinking from last year’s inaugural lineup, but Eberline is not losing faith, especially because of how many late entries they had last year.

“We’ve got kids competing in Nationals in Gillette a week later, there are kids down in Georgia right now for the Junior High Finals, and we have some kids that don’t know if they can or not yet, so we will have more than what we have now,” Eberline said.

Eberline is extending the registration deadline by a week as well, adding no late fees all the way till the first of July (next Saturday). On top of the local youth that will be competing at the Memorial Youth Rodeo, there will also be some local baseball players that will be pitching in. The Lander Lobos, much like they did last year, help by volunteering their time setting up barrels and poles as well as by helping with some of the stock for the smaller events like mutton busting.

Mike Ruby was a huge influence on quite a few local youth rodeo stars (p/c Chris Eberline)

The help that Eberline receives is evenly traded for the economic boom that the rodeo brings to the city of Lander and all of Fremont County, something that the Memorial Youth Rodeo brought in spades last year.

“I think it’s going to be a great thing fo the city of Lander, i think it’ll help our businesses out especially after COVID and the winter we’ve had,” Eberline stated. “I think it’s going to pump some tourism into Lander and Fremont County. Plus, if I can get some kids from other states we’ll pump up the Wyoming tourism [and] get some kids to all our favorite places around Wyoming.”

If you’d like more information or would like to register you or someone you know in the Memorial Youth Rodeo you can do so by contacting Eberline at (307)-349-2755 or by visiting the “Memorial Youth Rodeo” Facebook page.

By: Shawn O’Brate