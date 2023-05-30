Memorial Day Weekend Sports Update

With an extra day this weekend the sports world was on fire with warm weather and plenty of games across Fremont County and the rest of the state and country.

Little League was in full force this weekend with big wins by the Athletics over the Lander LL Majors (13-7)

Meanwhile, the Lander Lobos’ Senior Babe Ruth team traveled to Gillette for the Hitmen’s home tournament. They started off well on Friday, beating the Patriots 9-8, but after losing to the home team 2-1 the next day they were stuck in the loser’s bracket on the final day. That day saw them face a familiar opponent in the Coyotes, only instead of beating them again they would end up dropping to 7-5 on the season due to the Coyotes’ big second inning where they went up 4-1 on their way to a 5-3 victory.

Also this weekend, the Wyoming Indian High School (WIHS) basketball courts, also known as Allen Redman Jr. Gymnasium, was filled with players from all around Wyoming, Montana and other states as a huge, three-day tournament took place that pitted quite a few former Chiefs and Lady Chiefs against talent they haven’t seen before.

In the end the women’s bracket would be won by CNJ over NdNTime and in the boy’s bracket We-R-One ended up winning over OFOMS out of Montana. Both winning teams had at least one former WIHS student athlete on the team so both Coach Aleta Moss and Coach Craig Ferris were happy to see their old players balling out on the same court.

Then, the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year Parker Paxton was gifted $1,000 as part of his trophy after such a dominant season on the court to give to a local charity or organization. He did so and gave the full check to the R-Recreation in Riverton where he grew up playing basketball in the Playmakers Basketball League.

And, in professional sports, both the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup Final matchups are set after big wins on Memorial Day. The Miami Heat will face off against the Denver Nuggets starting on June 1 at 6:30 PM for the right to be called NBA Champions. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers will take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights starting Saturday, June 3 at 6 PM.

