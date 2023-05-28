Memorial Day Ceremonies around Fremont County

There are numerous Memorial Day Ceremonies around the county on Monday, May 29, Memorial Day 2023. Here’s what is happening:

9 a.m. Hudson Cemetery – Memorial Service with speaker St. Rep. Lloyd Larsen. Coffee and cookies afterward at the Hudson Fire Hall.

10 a.m. Dubois Cemetery – Veteran’s Tribute. At 5 p.m. a chili feed will be held at the Dubois VFW Club.

10 a.m. Fort Washakie – Path of Honor Veterans Memorial ceremony at Hines Corner

10 a.m. Riverton – Veterans Hall Memorial Service of Remembrance at the main Veteran’s Plot

11 a.m. Lander – Mount Hope Cemetery – Army Veteran Gilbert Rau Day with Memorial Day Services featuring U.S. Senator John Barrasso and Lander Mayor Monte Richardson. From 10 to 2 p..m the Lander VFW enjoy a pancake breakfast for donations.