Memorial Day ceremonies 2021 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander with the local VFW chapter presenting memorial messages and a 21 gun salute. File Photo

Memorial Day Ceremonies around Fremont County

There are numerous Memorial Day Ceremonies around the county on Monday, May 29, Memorial Day 2023. Here’s what is happening:

9 a.m. Hudson Cemetery – Memorial Service with speaker St. Rep. Lloyd Larsen. Coffee and cookies afterward at the Hudson Fire Hall. 

10 a.m. Dubois Cemetery – Veteran’s Tribute. At 5 p.m. a chili feed will be held at the Dubois VFW Club. 

10 a.m. Fort Washakie – Path of Honor Veterans Memorial ceremony at Hines Corner

10 a.m. Riverton – Veterans Hall Memorial Service of Remembrance at the main Veteran’s Plot

11 a.m. Lander – Mount Hope Cemetery – Army Veteran Gilbert Rau Day with Memorial Day Services featuring U.S. Senator John Barrasso and Lander Mayor Monte Richardson. From 10 to 2 p..m the Lander VFW enjoy a pancake breakfast for donations.

 

The Marine Corps League fired a 21 gun salute during the 2021 Veteran’s Day Program at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. US Army veteran Doug Newlin stood at the ready to play TAPS. Veteran  Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

 

 