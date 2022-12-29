February 25, 1945 – December 25, 2022

Melvin “Mel” Wolf, 77, of Riverton passed away on December 25, 2022, at Sage West Hospital – Riverton. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverton Elks Club on January 7, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mel’s ashes were buried with his wife at Mountain View Cemetery with Military Honors.

Melvin Leroy Wolf was born on February 25, 1945 in Pierre, South Dakota to Joseph Rudolph and Hazel Mae (Crowser) Wolf. He grew up throughout Wyoming and attended various schools.

He was baptized into the Lutheran Faith on May 9, 1958.

Mel served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged with the National Defense Service Meda

He worked as a heavy equipment operator throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. He worked for Fremont County Road and Bridge where he retired.

On December 4, 1970 he married Isabell “Izzy” Leone Mitchell in Evanston, Wyoming. As Mel told the story, she became lost on her way to Park City, Utah and ended up in Evanston, WY. When arriving in Evanston they met at a dance and were married twelve days later. Izzy passed away on September 18, 2013 after forty-two plus years together.

Mel was blessed with love again when Nita Libby came into his life by the creative matchmaking of Joe Stanbury. They were very happy together.

He was a member of the Riverton Elks Club and a member of the Riverton Country Club.

Mel loved golfing, playing Texas Hold‘em with friends, gambling, camping at the Best Western, and loving on his fur babies. He was the jokester and funny guy at all times, you never knew what he was going to say to crack you up.

He is survived by his spouse, Nita Libby; son, Gregory Scott Hagar of Wellington, CO; daughter, Kim Hazlett of Fort Morgan, Co; brothers, Joseph Myron Wolf and wife, Theressa, and Marvin James Wolf; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and his fur baby, Sophie

He was preceded in death by his wife, Isabell Wolf; father, Joseph R. Wolf; mother, Hazel M. Dean; infant brother, Mark Wolf, and sister-in-law, Sandra K. Wolf.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com