Jun 27, 1954 – Nov 15, 2022

Funeral services for Melvin Dale Brown, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds with a wake to follow.

Mr. Brown passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Central Wyoming Hospice Home in Casper, Wyoming.

Melvin Dale Brown was born to Francis B. Brown and Patricia SittingEagle. He was born in Tacoma, Washing and came to live with his paternal grandparents Hiram Ax and Amelia Amy Brown outside of Riverton, Wyoming.

Melvin soon came to live with his father Francis B Brown and step mother Delphine J (Red Cloud) Brown. Melvin attended Arapahoe Elementary School and graduated from Wyoming Indian High School at Ethete, Wyoming. From there Melvin went on to Job Corp in Ronan, Montana.

Melvin worked in construction throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed family, friends, and his Arapaho culture and ceremonies. No matter where is was he always made it to Sundance for prayer and family.

Melvin married Clarinda Behan. They had three children Melvin Jr., Delight, and Michelle. Clarinda passed leaving with three young children. Their maternal grandmother Estelle Sun Rhodes raised the young children.

Melvin traveled and made many friends. One of those friends was Susan Kates. He and Susan traveled, after their marriage, to her home country of the United Kingdom and also visited Paris, Frances. This was a trip Melvin was honored to take.

Melvin was affectionately known as Snowflake to his family and friends.

He is survived by his son Melvin Brown Jr, daughter Delight Hope Brown; his ex-wife Susan Kates; and Shakeya Brown the granddaughter they raised. Brothers James (Janie) Brown, Dawson F. Brown, Charles R. Brown, and Arnold Brown. Sisters, Mary K Brown, Francine (Bill) Tolliver, Lori A Brown, Karen (Dag) Brown, Valerie Brown, Roselin Brown and Susannah (Leland) Brown. Step Siblings, Pat Valdez, Emily and John Surrell, and Rebena Aguliar.

He is proceeded in death by grandparents Hiram and Amy Brown, Estelle SunRhodes, Mother Patricia Sittling Eagle, Father Francis B Brown and Delphine Brown; brothers Harvey M Brown (Slim) and Lonald B Brown (Joe) and daughter, Michelle LeeAnn Brown Renaud. Step sibling, Paul Valdez.

