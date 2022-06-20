Meetings Tuesday: Commissioners and City Council

The Fremont County Commissioners will continue with board and commission interviews at their Tuesday at the courthouse in Lander. Interviews will be scheduled for the Wind River Visitors Council, Museum Board and Recreation Commission. The commission will also continue its discussion with the Visitors Council on its proposed budget and operating plan for the new fiscal year. In other action, there is a re-subdivision request for the Frank Estates, a budget amendment for the county attorney, a dispatch budget discussion with the sheriff and a public hearing on proposed fees for county planning and rural addressing project. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The Riverton City Council will act on two ordinances and make an appointment at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting at City Hall. Up for re-appointment to a three-year term on the Wind River Visitors Council is Julie Buller. The ordinances involve R4 Zoning, including a definition and a revision that would allow for open parking garages. The council will also be asked to approve a Memorandum of Understanding with the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division for Commercial Air Service and the city’s participation in the capacity purchase agreement which provides daily flights to Denver from SkyWest Airlines dba United Express. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

See the agendas below: