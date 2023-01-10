Meetings this week, County, City, School

Meetings this week include the regular reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee and Coroner Erin Ivie at the county commission meeting Tuesday morning. A public hearing is also scheduled for the transfer of a retail liquor license to Frank’s Butcher Shop and Liquor in Hudson and a 30 year award presentation to Deputy Clerk Margy Irvine.There will also be a retirement ceremony for the county’s building maintenance supervisor J. R. Oakley after lunch. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Lander. The meeting can be viewed on Zoom.

The Lander City Council Tuesday night will be asked to renew the city’s liquor licenses for the coming year, a resolution would incorporate property along Fremont Street recently acquired by the city to be a part of the existing city park, and a resolution to seek ARPA Grants for the purpose of constructing a new Table Mountain Living Community Memory Care and Assisted Living Facility. In other business, the council will be asked to approve the allocation of $141,000 in unspent economic development tax funds to the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) to assist in the funding for commercial air service for Fremont County. The council will also elect a president and determine its 2023 liaison appointments. The meeting is at Lander City Hall beginning at 6 p.m. and will be available on Zoom.

The Riverton School Board will hold its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday night with the election of board officers and designation of legal counsel, make designations for the district’s financial institutions and make board appointments to various groups and organizations. The District 25 Recreation Board will also introduce its Volunteers of the Year, and there will be three out-of-state travel requests for student groups. The board will also receive its annual audit report. The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Office on North 5th West.