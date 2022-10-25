Amy:

Simply put, I LOVE Wyoming! My husband and I live here with our 4 dogs and it is the perfect place for us! We are avid bowhunters and outdoorsmen and enjoy all that WY has to offer, as often as possible. I have been in the Real Estate business for over 10 years and my clients are my #1 priority. I am privileged to assist them in one of the biggest purchases or sales of their lives. I have an amazing team here in Riverton, but we provide Real Estate services all over the state. I am licensed in Colorado as well, but my heart now belongs to Wyoming and its wonderful people!

Troi:

Born and Raised in Riverton, WY, I am rooted to this community. Fortunately, I have had the opportunity to spend some time traveling and working around the country in various markets for the past 14 years, which has diversified my knowledge, yet given me a deeper appreciation for what we have right here in our own backyard! Home is where the heart is, and I have followed my heart back to one of greatest places on earth, where I can support our local businesses, the Wolverines, Rustlers, and for the right client, even the Tigers! I am truly committed to finding my clients the perfect home for their family, business, future, and hearts! Working with me, you will receive the best service and expertise in town!

Devon:

My name is Devon Kellerhall, I have worked in property management for the last 15 years and have been working in the Real Estate industry as an Agent for the last 4 years. I work hard for my clients and take my responsibility to them very seriously. I am a firm believer in being honest, loyal, and dependable. I strive to put my client’s needs first and help them navigate some of life’s most important decisions with confidence. Outside of my professional life I love spending time with my pets, my family, and being outside in the sunshine playing in the dirt! I am passionate about helping animals in need and doing my part to keep our world clean and litter free. If I am on your team…I am in your corner 100%!

Venessa:

My name is Venessa Wiginton. I was born and raised here in Riverton, Wyoming. I graduated from Riverton High School in 1999. I was slow to start a career as I was more excited to become a mom. I have been blessed with 5 wonderful kids and an amazing husband of 13 years. I worked in the dental field for 10 years where I fell in love with being a dental assistant because of the people I was able to meet and relationships that were built and I found satisfaction with being able to help people. In 2019 I took a leap of faith and started my career in real estate. Here I have been able to use my knowledge of the area and my desire to help both buyers and sellers navigate the process. When I find myself with time to spare, I love taking advantage in the great Wyoming outdoors with my family. Whether it is out at the lake on jet skis, hunting big game, fishing, I am blessed to live and work in such a great state.

Bethany:

I have been a real estate agent since 2020 because I love working with people. Whether it’s assisting a first-time home buyer or a seasoned real estate entrepreneur, I enjoy helping my clients fulfill their dreams! Born and raised in Riverton, I am actively involved in the community and currently serve as the president of the Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center. I am also the president-elect of Rotary and am an all around community activist. If there is something going on in Riverton, I am most likely part of it! My motto is; “Everyone is from somewhere. I’m glad my somewhere is Riverton!”