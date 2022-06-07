Meet the Dirt bags

By Shawn O’Brate

LANDER – As if there wasn’t enough good baseball around the towns of Lander and Riverton there will soon be another team to join the ranks, the Dirtbags, under the 307 Baseball Academy much like the River City Trash Pandas.

Part of that Trash Pandas’ staff is Jared Mowrey, an assistant coach for the travel team, who also doubles as one of the main umpires for Lander baseball games at City Park alongside Trash Pandas head coach Dave Jost.

For Mowrey baseball is more than just a job or a hobby, “I have always loved baseball since I started playing,” Mowrey said, “The older I got the more fun it was.”

Mowrey started playing baseball when he was three, starting in T-Ball before moving up through little league and playing catcher in American Legion ball for the then-Lander Lobos. He also played catcher for the Babe Ruth team before traveling to Laramie County Community College to play soccer for two years.

Before leaving to play soccer, when Mowrey was around 13–14 years old, he started to umpire baseball games in his spare time to help out some of the old timers–the league and the older umps at the time–which helped him grow even more in the baseball community.

Fast forward to today and Mowrey actually plays for the Lander Old Timers while also running the Hudson team for Vintage Baseball during the Gold Rush Days in South Pass City.

On top of those baseball aspects of Mowrey’s life outside of his job at the Sheriff’s office, where he’s worked for over ten years, he is also the coach of the newest U10 travel team the Dirtbags.

With this being the first year for the Dirtbags Mowrey just wants to make sure this season fulfills one particular goal: exposure.

“This season we are just hoping to get these kids exposed to a little more competitive baseball outside of little league and potentially outside of Wyoming,” Mowrey said.

All thirteen kids that Mowrey will be coaching have the passion that Mowrey himself had when playing as a kid, something he thinks could be a huge factor in their upcoming season.

“I got thirteen kids that love baseball,” Mowrey exclaimed, “I got a left-handed girl that loves baseball as much as the boys do and they all look really solid for only being 10.”

“The fundamentals are there and they have a bunch of potential,” Mowrey continued, “we picked up a couple stragglers late too that love to play.”

The 33-year old police officer has three kids, two of which that are old enough to play ball competitively, which helped him make the decision to coach this new team even though that was not the original plan.

“During the Winter League Dave [Jost] asked what I thought about putting together a U10 team under 307,” Mowrey said about the inception of the Dirtbags, “I said that would be awesome but I didn’t plan on coaching.”

In the end Mowrey signed on to coach for a multitude of reasons though, even on top of his already-heavy schedule. One of those reasons was his son, Graysen, who is nine and baseball is “all he wants” according to his father. “He lives, sleeps, breathes baseball,” Mowrey said about his middle child.

The chance to coach his own children is not a new aspect of life for the law enforcement officer, but as a catcher for so long in his life he does like to coach up the proper way to sit behind home plate.

“There’s a lot of form and technique as a catcher,” Mowrey said, “I try and teach that a lot with the Trash Pandas, I work closely with catchers for that reason.”

Much like his Trash Pandas team the Dirtbags will be traveling for many of their games, with a home tournament sprinkled into the season on July 9th and 10th in Lander at the City Park fields.

When on that field the Dirtbags will be representing Lander, even if there are parents that aren’t too happy with the name.

“There’s three of them on the baseball field,” coach Mowrey said about the name, “that was the original bases and the names are used all over the place.”

The Long Beach Dirtbags, the Dirtbags LKN in North Carolina, and the Scottsdale Dirtbags are just three different teams in different leagues spanning from college ball to travel ball, so the Lander Dirtbags are not the first to use the fun, humdinger of a name for their team.

And much like those teams the coaching staff on Lander’s Dirtbag staff have some experience themselves with Gunner Terhune and Jon Horn both coming into the new season and new team with plenty of insight into the game under their belt.

No matter who is coaching, who is leading practice, or who is helping out wherever possible this Dirtbags team will be a fun experiment to watch for the community in Lander and local communities like Riverton or Hudson who might have kids that want to play more competitive baseball.

The Dirtbags’ start batting for real next weekend in Casper with the Mike Rogers tournament being the location for the Dirtbags’ inaugural game for their inaugural season.

Be sure to check them out and cheer on your newest baseball team in Fremont County!