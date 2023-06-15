McOmie named 2022 DEQ Public Servant of the Year

By Kimberly Mazza, DEQ

Craig McOmie was named 2022 Public Servant of the Year on June 5, 2023, for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

McOmie is the agency’s Natural Resources Program Supervisor for the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division (SHWD) and has been with the DEQ for 17 years.

According to Suzanne Engels, SHWD’s Administrator, McOmie wears many hats in his role. He manages the Cease & Transfer Program, Landfill Remediation Program, beneficial use determinations, the state guarantee trust account, and is also the State Recycling Coordinator.

DEQ Director Todd Parfitt said, “Craig’s service and dedication to the agency and to the regulated community has been exceptional. This award is a recognition of Craig’s tremendous commitment to the agency and the State of Wyoming.

Each year, Parfitt and his seven division administrators host an employee recognition reception to recognize the exemplary efforts of each division’s Public Servant of the Year nominees and to thank long-term employees for their years of service to the State of Wyoming.

McOmie is honored as the 2022 Public Servant of the Year where the nominees are recognized for the high level of work they maintained throughout the previous calendar year.

Parfitt also addresses staff at the reception to update them on important work taking place within the agency and any events that may affect employees’ work.

McOmie earned the award for his ongoing work to create his network of contacts that the Agency has come to rely upon. “Craig is the heartbeat of the solid waste industry in Wyoming. No matter what the need is, he ends up being everyone’s point of contact for solid waste,” said Suzanne.

Craig has facilitated many discussions and has worked with the Wyoming’s Game and Fish, Department of Transportation, and Department of Agriculture to find reasonable solutions for various waste management needs that can be challenging.

Last year, SHWD sponsored the state’s first-ever Dead Animal Composting Seminars. These seminars were a collaboration with the University of Wyoming Extension Center and local landfills.

According to Suzanne, Craig took the lead in organizing the training. He secured the host locations and made sure the needed compost material and media for composting would be delivered on time to be used at each training. “The trainings were successful and as a result, multiple meat processors have begun composting, and landfill operators have volunteered to host the seminars again in 2023,” added Suzanne.

When siting a new landfill, McOmie worked closely with the various stakeholders.

According to Suzanne, it was Craig that county and local municipalities looked to regarding key points and questions. He was proactive in communication in order to understand the needs and to provide a solution to waste management for several counties in the northeast area of the state.

“Craig represents the heart of SHWD,” stated Suzanne. “He is always available for the regulated community, his coworkers, and his friends. He truly cares about everyone internally and for Wyoming.”

Though surprised, Craig was not at a loss for words to recognize those he works with. “”This is a tremendous honor to be named the Public Servant for 2022. This award speaks to the support I have with the SHWD team. I couldn’t accomplish what I do without them. We all work together to contribute towards the successes of the DEQ and its mission – to protect, conserve and enhance Wyoming’s environment.”

Agency administrators also recognized the WYPDES Compliance and Enforcement Team as DEQ’s 2022 Team of the Year.

Other DEQ employees who were nominated for Public Servant of the Year are:

Administration Division: Nancy Morton

Air Quality Division: Heather Bleile

Abandoned Mine Land Division: Gwen Robson

Industrial Siting Division: Chris Toalson

Land Quality Division: Adam Johnson