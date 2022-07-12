McCown to Prison for Massive Fraud Case Involving Coronavirus Relief Funds

According to a report by by and in the on-line WyoFile News, Former Wyoming Catholic College chief financial officer Paul McCown was sentenced Friday to five years and three months in prison and ordered to pay restitution for his elaborate scheme to defraud a federal coronavirus relief program and a New York investment company out of millions of dollars.

Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced McCown on seven counts of wire fraud, to be served concurrently.. Judge Skavdahl allowed McCown to surrender himself to correctional officers at a date to be determined by a probation officer.

According to the WyoFile report, To obtain the money, McCown falsely claimed to have an active gin distillery business that had 81 employees and an annual payroll of $5.3 million. McCown later claimed to have converted his business into a booming hand sanitizer operation that had contracts to supply airports and NFL stadiums.

