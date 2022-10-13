Mayoral and HD 55 Candidate Forums Tonight

The League of Women Voters and Wyotoday.com will be hosting a Riverton Mayoral Forum this evening at the Riverton Branch Library Community Room followed by a forum featuring the candidates for House District 55. The forum will be live-streamed on WyoToday’s YouTube Channel. The Mayoral Forum features incumbent Richard Gard and Challenger Tim Hancock. The HD55 forum features incumbent Ember Oakley and challenger Bethany Baldes. Additionally, a candidate forum for House District 33, with incumbent Andi LeBeau and challenger Sarah Penn will be held Sunday at the Frank B. Weiss Building at Fort Washakie, followed on Monday by a second forum at the Lander Library Carnegie Room. Doors open for the forums at 5:30 p.m. and are slated to begin at 6 p.m.