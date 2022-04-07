Mayor: Rumor Mill in Pavillion spreading “Fake News”

By Ernie Over, WyoToday

Pavillion Mayor Matt Pattison issued a statement earlier this week after stories about that grass fire over the weekend in Pavillion spread like wildfire, no pun intended. Pattison said the fire was not a “trash fire” but instead a slash pile with yard waste, tree limbs and old waste wood. He also said the slash pile was originally burned on March 10th. At that time, he said the Pavillion Fire Battalion was notified.

Then came the wind this week. “This wind we have had lately stirred the ashes and caught some cottonwood trees that had been cut down and stored in our lagoon area for people to use for firewood. Well my maintenance man and hired help contained it and had it under control,” Pattison said, noting again that the fire was originally set on March 10th, almost a month earlier, and was not deliberately set that day.

But the winds did not die down.

“The fierce winds again stirred the ashes that are contained in a dirt embankment. The winds threw up some embers into a pile of wood chips and caused a few little fires which the fire department contained and put out. A short while after that, the drain caught fire from some embers from the prior little fire. This fire was NOT set intentionally! Just a unfortunate set of events occurred,” he wrote.

Mayor Pattison also had praise for the Fremont County Fire District Battalions who responded to the fire, from Morton-Kinnear, Midvale, and Missouri Valley, plus Battalion 1 in Riverton.

“Thanks to all the responding fire Battalions for their efforts to contain and wrestle that beast in these winds! No structures were lost! By the way I was on scene after I received the call.”