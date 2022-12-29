May 25, 1990 – December 22, 2022

Funeral services for Matthew “Matt” Kail Behan, 32, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds with a wake to follow.

Mr. Behan passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

Matt was born on May 25, 1990, son of Virgil James Behan, Jr. and Georgia Lynn Little Thunder in Riverton, Wyoming.

Everyone that knew Matthew knew how much he loved his kids and how much family was important to him. He would say, “we’re not friends, we’re family and we’re all we got – we’re all we need.”

Matt was very active in his Native American Ways. He cedared regularly and had great belief in his Native American Ways, but also enjoyed both the Baptist and Catholic Church.

Matt lived his life in the Arapaho and Riverton areas except for a brief time during college when he lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Also spent some time in Oklahoma with his cousins.

Graduating from Arapaho Charter High in 2008, he was the only one that graduated that year, he then studied Photography and English at the Institute of American Indian Arts from September 2009 to 2010.

Matt started his work history at a young age working at the 789 SmokeShop when he was 16. When he turned 18, he left for college, upon returning he started at the Wind River Casino in customer service. He was known as “the voice of Wind River Casino for many years.

Matt was in a hip hop group called “TPM”, True Pride Music, with his brothers he met when he went to college in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He created his own label with was Dog Soldier Entertainment. Matt loved anything Pokémon, Sons of Anarchy, Game of Thrones, and his favorite clothing was Findlay, he had an extensive collective of Findlay hats. He loved the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a very loving dedicated family man who loved his momma, his brothers and sister, and loved his children more than anything in the world.

He is survived by his parents, Virgil James Behan, Jr., Georgia Lynn Little Thunder and Antonio Roman; father-in-law, Delmar Duran, Jr.; grandmother, Judy Roman; sons, Nyjah Vincent Roark Behan, Kody, Darrell, Benjamin Behan, and Isaiah Coles; daughters, Manuela Faye Lynn Capitan-Posey, Sontee Eliana-Rose Behan, Ayana Ryan Behan, Angel Behan, Kaileena Griego; sister, Kristen and Arthur Griego Sr.; brothers, Virgil and Irene Behan III, Tyler and Whisper Roman, Braden James Monroe; special siblings, Tyler Peyron, Eric “E-Pill” Manga, Ryan Hanway, Dominic Maldonaldo, Patrick Duran, Joseph “Joe Mike” Left Bear, Brian Dixon, Rudy Dawahoya, Jr., Shaun Losey, Clayton, Mike Yawaki, Nataani Means, Scott Sieler, Gloria Rene Willow, Summer Duran, Amber White Plume, Odetta Oldman, and Marie Little Thunder.

He was preceded in death by, Connie and George Little Thunder Jr, Virgil J. Behan, Sr., Leon Behan; Ben Warren, Jr., Vivian Lahoe, Veronica Moss, Merle Oldman, Julia C’Hair, Jimmy Little Thunder, Adrian and Danny C’Bearing, Jr., Annie C’Bearing, Orlando Torres, Coulston Spoonhunter; TPM Brothers, Vern and Clayton.

