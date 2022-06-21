Oct 11, 1947 – Jun 8, 2022

Mary Lou Fullerton, 74, of Shoshoni passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Shoshoni Senior Center Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Robin Galitz officiating.



Mary Lou Schmoyer was born on October 11, 1947 in Lander, WY to Raymond Schmoyer and Ruby Jane Coen. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School. She lived in in Shoshoni for the last 47 years.



She worked at various places in Fremont County her last position was a cook at a local restaurant.



Mary Lou volunteered for everything, the local fire department, town council, Senior Center, blood drives and anything else she was asked to help with.



Mary Lou’s family was her life. She enjoyed being around her children and took care of a lot of extra kids that became her “kids”. She was also an animal lover of all kinds of animals. She was known as the Old Wise One.



She is survived by her children, Marnie Swenor and her companion, Cory Loerch, Charles “Cefus” Moore, Marcie Pettit and husband, Kenneth Pettit, Marlo Moore and companion, Dusty Nordwick, and Marty Fullerton, Chris and his wife, Candita Daniels, Jeff and his wife, Barb Menzies and Jarrod Menzies; grandchildren, Stephanie (Wood) Peralta and her husband, Sergio Peralta, and their children, Brayden, Kason and Brexton, Christopher Wood and his children, Ayden and Londynn, Cefus Wood and companion, Breanna Fawson and their children, Amelia, Rylliey and Chaddlee, Cory Moore, Curtis and Cortney Moore and Great grandson, Tyler,Blair Allmaras and children Sheridan, Johnny Ray and MayLee, Taylor McElrath and companion, Travis and their children, Jocelynn and Ryleigh, Cody Moore and companion, Danielle and their children, Jerimiah, Isabella and Chase Moore; brother, Alvin Givens and wife, Wanda; adopted sons, Jeff Menzies and family, Jerrod Menzies, and Chris Daniels and family; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Schmoyer and Ruby Jane Beckman; husband, David Fullerton; and two brothers.



Memorial may be made to the Shoshoni Senior Center in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.



