Mary “Jo” Caraveau, 72, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness.



Mary Jo Sloan was born in Riverton, WY on October 25, 1949 to Dick and Jean (Devish) Sloan. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School. She lived her entire life in Riverton.



Jo was of the Christian faith.



Early in her working career she worked as a secretary for Campbell Construction and for Cream of Weber. In the early 1990’s she was the Event Planner for the Holiday Inn. Later she attended Cosmetology School becoming a Nail Technician.



Jo loved to cook, sew, camp, fish, and garden. Above all she loved spending time with her family and dogs. She traveled to Elko, NV with her husband and followed her grandchildren in all their sport and school activities. Her support for her family and her sense of humor was great even when she didn’t feel good.



She is survived by her husband, Don; son, Jason Campbell and wife, Marci; daughters, Valerie Crippen and husband, Trent and Yvette Spriggs and husband, Vance; 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, mother, stepfather, brother, grandmother, and many aunts and uncles.



