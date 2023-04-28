June 5, 1927 – Feb. 26, 2023

Mary Higby, 95 years of age, long term resident of Lander, Wyoming, passed away on February 26, 2023. Mary was the daughter of Samuel and Nellie (Harold) Niblock. She grew up on a Kansas farm as part of a large family and remained a ranch woman at heart for her whole life.

Mary was pursuing her higher education at the University of Wyoming when she met her future husband, L. Warren Higby. She and Warren were married in Encampment, Wyoming on December 26, 1946.

Warren and Mary spent the next several years living in several Wyoming towns. They settled in Lander, Wyoming in 1960 along with their two children, Carol (Higby) Lechner and Kenneth Warren Higby.

Mary and Warren lived on a ranch near Lander from that day on. Jobs and ranch work filled their days. Mary worked for many years as an Occupational Therapist at the former Wyoming State Training School while Warren pursued his career as a Wyoming State Game and Fish Warden/Biologist.

Mary was very active in her Rural Woman’s Club, the Milford Homemakers. The whole family was also active in the local 4H club where Mary was a leader for many project groups for many years.

After retirement they enjoyed several pastimes including hunting, falconry, rock hounding and jewelry making; turning their rock hounding trophies into little works of art. Mary was noted for her wire wrapping and beadwork. They traveled to Arizona most winters to engage in hard rock gold mining, exploring new worlds and making many new friends. Mary became known as a bit of a card shark due to her success in beating most everyone at cards during their evening get togethers.

After Warren’s death Mary began spending more of her time back in Lander at her home ranch. She was still engaged in many volunteer activities, the 1838 Rendezvous Association and the Lander Pioneer Museum being two of her favorites. She continued to rock hound, wire wrap and play cards.

Her parents and most of her brothers and sisters preceded Mary in death. One brother, her two children, four grandchildren, and one great grandchild survive her.

A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Monday, June 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive. A Reception will follow in the Museum of the American West, Livery Stable, 1445 W Main St, Lander, WY 82520.

