February 26, 1929 -December 27, 2022

Mary Ann Homec, 93, died in Lander, Wyoming on December 27, 2022. She was born February 26, 1929, in Crawford, Nebraska to Robert W Crail and Veata Mae (Hymer) Crail.

Mrs. Homec graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School and was employed by many local businesses, beginning in her high school years. She began her career with American National Bank in Riverton in 1966 and held the position of Vice President and Auditor at the time of her retirement. Mary Ann was a member of Church of the Ascension in Hudson and Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander. She enjoyed playing cards with her many friends at the Lander Senior Citizens Center.

Mrs. Homec was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, her parents, five siblings and one grandson. She is survived by three sons: Dan Homec and his wife Susan, Bill Homec and his wife Sue, Steve Homec and his wife Angie, five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.

Visitation will be at 5:00pm, followed by a Vigil Prayer Service with Rosary at 6pm in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 10:00am. Burial will take place at a later time in Hudson, Wyoming.

Memorial donations may be mailed directly to Senior Citizens Center, 205 S. Tenth St., Lander, WY; Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 163 Leedy Rd, Lander, WY or Church of the Ascension, 163 Leedy Rd, Lander, WY.

