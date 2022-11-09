July 16, 1991 – November 4, 2022

.Martin John Gutierrez, Jr. (Arch Green), 31, of Casper, WY died on November 3, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming.

Martin J. Gutierrez Jr. was born on July 16, 1991 to Martin J. Gutierrez Sr. and Naomi Lynn Harris in Lander, Wyoming.

Martin went to Fort Washakie through 8th grade and went on to attend Wind River High School. He took great pride in being the oldest grandchild to his grandmother Becky and would always remind all of the other grandkids. He had a very raw sense of humor, roasting anyone and everyone. If he terrorized you, it meant he thought you were ok. He was a hard-dedicated worker as a meat cutter for the Northern Arapaho tribe for 7 years. He loved going to movies, talking with his siblings, playing guitar, and writing his own music.

Martin was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Rosaline Tidzump, great grandfather Gilbert Harris, grandfathers, Wayland Lee Wetchie, Baudelio (Bootsie) Gutierrez, William Runsabove, grandmother, Pamela Harris, Rachel Brown, uncles, Baudelio Gutierrez, William Dale Moss, aunt, Tracy Brown, Rikki Jo Harris, and cousin, Ashler Featherhat.

He is survived by his mother, Naomi L. Harris, father, Martin Gutierrez Sr., grandmother, Rebecca Harris, brother, Peyton Hawk Bell, sisters, Tia Rae Gutierrez, Darien N. Bell, uncles, Thomas Brown, Cletus Moss, Walter Runsabove, Novie Runsabove, Felipe Romero, aunts, Connie Wetchie, Johnna Chavez, Winona Runsabove, cousins, Xochiti Featherhat, Michael Featherhat, Jaseh Redhouse, Kimana Redhouse, Cactus Runsabove, Abby Runsabove, Ivy Runsabove, Michael King, Nellie King, Trent King, Jorie Chavez, Madison Chavez, Julius Chaves, Javion, Tavian, and Kailyn Runsabove.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Wednesday, November 9th, 2022 at Hudson’s Funeral Home.

