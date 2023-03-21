February 15th, 1934 – March 12th, 2023

Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend Martin DeWalt Mazurie passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2023 at Westward Heights Care Center at the age of 89. Martin was born February 15th, 1934 to Eva DeWaIt Mazurie and James Victor Mazurie in Gary, Indiana. He was the youngest child in the family having two older brothers, James and Tom. After graduating from Provo High School, Martin enlisted in the Navy and transferred into the Marine Corps where he was a dental assistant. After serving he worked for US Steel in Orem, UT and was later transferred to the mine in Atlantic City, WY. That is where he was introduced to his future wife “The Lassie” Margaret Jean Finlayson. They were wed at the Lander Methodist Church on July 20th, 1963 and shared 52 years of marriage. Martin owned many businesses throughout his life before he found his passion for house moving. He started his house moving business in 1975.

Martin was a lifelong member of The Elks Lodge, The American Legion, and The VFW. He was a generous donor and supported many organizations. When Martin was not working, he enjoyed watching sports, taking long drives, spending time with family, and gambling. He was very knowledgeable about the history of this area and was able to tell stories about people and places until he passed.

Martin was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers and great-grandson baby Mack. He is survived by his sons Chris (Erica), Vic (Ronda), grandchildren Justin (Lacey), Breanna (Drew), Riley, Jack (Kali), Max, Eli, and great grandchildren Brock, Colby, Roady, Sylas, Chesney, KJ, Jok, and Elli Mack.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled on a later date.

