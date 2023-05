MARK DUANE SMITH WAS BORN NOVEMBER 14, 1958 TO LUKE SMITH, JR. AND IDA SORRELL-SMITH.DUANE LIVED IN NEBRASKA AND NEW MEXICO AND RETURNED BACK TO THE WIND RIVER RESERVATION IN 2013 WHERE HE CONTINUED TO MAKE HIS LIVING.

DUANE ENJOYED FISHING, GAMBLING, PLAYING GAMES ON HIS PHONE. HE ENJOYED VISITING WITH HIS NEPHEWS, KEITH, SOLOMON, AMBROSE, ERNIE BROWN AND BENDREW SMITH HE ALSO ENJOYED TEASING AND MAKING JOKES, HE LOVED TO MAKE PEOPLE LAUGH, HE ALSO ENJOYED ATTENDING SUNDAY SERVICE AT HIS CHURCH.

DUANE BELIEVED IN HIS TRADITIONAL WAY OF LIFE; HE ENJOYED ATTENDING THE SUNDANCE.

DUANE WORKED AT MANY DIFFERENT PLACES; HE WAS A TRUCK DRIVER FOR VARIOUS OF COMPANIES.

HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS COMPANION, LENORA AND HIS DAUGHTERS, GIOVANNA, ANDREANNA, DEVONNA, AND LEILAH HASTINGS. HIS BROTHER DEAN (BARBARA), SISTER, KAREN RETURNS TO WAR.

8-GRAND KIDS, THE ARAGON, SORRELL, SMITH, GLICK, GRISWOLD, PECHE, BROWN, JENKINS, GROESBECK, GAMBLER, DEWEY, AND SPOONHUNTER FAMILIES.

HE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS PARENTS; LUKE & IDA SMITH, HIS SISTER MINNIE DOREEN, (UNCLE’S) ALEX SMITH, SR., JOE SMITH, SR, JERRY SMITH AND GILBERT SMITH. (AUNTS) ELMA SPOONHUNTER.

