April 27, 1937 – June 14, 2023

Memorial services for Marilyn Smith, 86, will be held at a later date. Mrs. Smith passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

Marilyn Mae was born on April 27, 1937, daughter of Arlin W. and Mary Ellen (Brich) Morrell in Carthage, South Dakota. She attended school at Igloo, South Dakota, and graduated from Edgemont High School in 1955 before attending Chadron State for two years, where she earned a teaching certificate.

On July 31, 1957, Marilyn married George F. Smith in Edgemont, South Dakota. They would go on to be married for almost 65 years. They had two sons, Mike and Mark. They lived in Igloo and Edgemont before moving to Riverton in 1960, following George’s work in mining. They made great friends and decided to stay in Riverton and raise their sons there. Marilyn taught at St. Margaret’s Catholic School, where she shared the sixth grade with Sister Barbara for six years.

Marilyn was proud of raising her sons, managing the family home, and supporting George’s career at U.S. Energy. She and George traveled around the world, but her favorite place to visit was Hawaii. She had many close friends. She was a competitive card player and an avid reader, especially of mysteries and historical fiction. She also enjoyed word games and crossword puzzles. She was a devoted grandmother and celebrated her granddaughters’ accomplishments. Her great-grandchildren brought her a lot of joy.

Survivors include her son, Mike Smith, and his wife Juanita; son, Mark Smith; granddaughter, Jessica Smith, and her daughter Lena Mae Rolston; granddaughter, Katie Christy, her husband Josh, and their two sons, Kaden and Cameron; her sister, Leah Henderson; and her brother, Ron Quam.

Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, George Smith; mother, Mary Ellen Quam; step-father, Lewis Quam; father, Arlin Morrell; multiple grandparents; sister, Jeanine Reel; brother, Roger Quam; and infant son, George Smith.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com