Dec 17, 1948 – May 3, 2022

Margaret “Marge” Cressell, 73, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. A memorial service will be held late June or early July.



Margaret Ann Witt was born on December 17, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to William Edward and Anna Barbara (Schaefer) Witt. She grew up in Delafield, WI and graduated from Nashotah High School in Nashotah, WI with the class of 1966.



She lived in Milwaukee, WI for a number of years before moving to Fremont County. She lived a couple of years in Sitka, Alaska before returning to Riverton, WY.



On May 21, 1988 she married David Brent Cressall in Riverton. He preceded her in death.



Marge went to work for Fremont Counseling Center in 1998 as their Activities Director. She retired after 23 years in 2019.



Family was number one with Marge and she loved her nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews with all her heart. She also loved to plant flowers and grow her garden. She enjoyed traveling and gambling.



She is survived by her sisters, Sue Bullington and husband, Tim, and Barb Fitzpatrick; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Brent Cressall; parents, William and Anna Witt; and a brother, Charles D Witt.



