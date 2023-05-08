July 14, 1952, – May 3, 2023

Services for Margaret Jacqueline “Jackie” Miller, 70, are set at the Davis Funeral Home for 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 12, 2023 after which she will be inurned in the family plot with her beloved parents. A reception will follow at the Reach Clubhouse, 622 North 8th Street, Riverton, Wyoming.

Mrs. Miller passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Jackie was born on July 14, 1952, daughter of Charles and Marguerite H. (Meade) Snyder in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Jackie grew up in Crowheart, Wyoming on the family ranch with her two brothers, Lindsey and Kim. She enjoyed the solitary ranch lifestyle, riding horses, music, her family, and friends and most of all her three beloved pets through the years, Cleo the cat, Reddie the horse and her beloved dog, Bubba. Jackie attended school at Crowheart and Morton, graduating from Wind River High School with the class of 1970. She attended Bernel Hairstyling College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Mrs. Miller was baptized into the Catholic faith. She lived her life through her faith in God and Native American spiritual beliefs, as Jackie was an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

On July 20, 1971, she married Kenneth D. Miller in Casper, Wyoming. The couple had one son, Shane Perry Miller and one grandson, Devon Dean Miller. Several years later, Jackie and Ken divorced.

Jackie enjoyed her family. Her grandson, Devon was the love of her life. Together they enjoyed looking for small shells and crawfish in the irrigation canal, looking for rocks, having picnics under the tree, collecting fall leaves and flowers to place in books to dry, her grandson’s overnight stays, playing at the park, shopping trips, decorating for the holidays, watching movies, watching her grandson play with Bubba, riding the 4 wheeler with Devon and the neighbor’s dog, A.J. and just spending precious time together.

Mrs. Miller was a member and past matron of the Order of Riverton Order of Eastern Star #21, member of the Sheridan Daughters of the Nile, member of the National School Food Service Association, member of National Federation for the Blind and member of the Wyoming Mayflower Society.

She was employed by St. Stephen’s Indian School and two Fremont County school districts before her career at the State of Wyoming’s Department of Education until her retirement, January 3, 2023. Through her tenure with the State of Wyoming, she received recognition from Wyoming State Senator John Barrasso and Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction for her years of service to the State of Wyoming.

Survivors include her son, Shane Perry Miller; her brothers, Lindsey D. Snyder of Crowheart, WY, Kim L. Snyder and his wife Diane of New Mexico; nieces and nephews, Tina and Jeff Bennett of Gillette, WY, Moriah and Kevin Bearquiver of NM, Charles Wallace of Gillette, WY, Brandi and Donovan Immel of Florida and multiple great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by very special friends and colleagues that have become a part of her personal and professional life throughout her lifetime.

Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Devon Dean Miller; parents, Marguerite H. and Charles E. Snyder; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Irene (Kinnear) Meade; paternal grandparents, Charles and Viola (Hereford) Snyder, beloved in-law’s, Perry U. and Gladys J. (Sajwaj) Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Help for Health Hospice Home or Riverton Animal Shelter – Paws for Life in care of Davis Funeral Home.

On-line obituaries are available and condolences for the family may be made at: TheDavisFuneralHome.com