Dec 19, 1935 – May 25, 2023

Margaret Cunningham, 87, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, May 25, 2023. A graveside service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 o’clock noon on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Reach Foundation.

Margaret Dorothy Fritz was born on December 19, 1935 in Cody, Wyoming to Daniel and Wanda (McJunkin) Fritz. She grew up in Cody with her sister and two brothers. She attended Cody High School.

Margaret was baptized into the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

On October 4, 1952 she married Michael “Micky” James Cunningham in Cody, Wyoming. She lived most of her life in Fremont County. She and Micky had three children, Michael, Linda, and Wanda and she was a stay-at-home mother taking care of everything. They were married for over 56 years before Micky passed in 2009.

Margaret enjoyed Bingo, crocheting, collecting carnival glass, reading, genealogy, and keeping up with current events. Above all she loved spending time with her family. She had a special bond with her inseparable best friend, her granddaughter, Alison Marie Girgen, and her great granddaughter.

She is survived by her son, Michael James Cunningham, Jr. and his wife, Debbie of Cheyenne, Wyoming; daughters, Linda Drury and husband, Ken of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Wanda Williams of La Junta, Colorado; brother, Jim Fritz of Jenks, Oklahoma; and seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Micky Cunningham; parents, Dan and Wanda Fritz; brother, David Fritz; grandson, Kory Mobley; and son-in-law, Ken Williams.

