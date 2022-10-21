Nov 23, 1956 – Oct 17, 2022

Funeral services for Marcia Linda Segura, 65, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home with a wake to follow at St. David’s Episcopal Church.

Mrs. Segura passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

Marcia was born on November 23, 1956, daughter of Perry Barney, Jr. and Waynema (Devinney) Barney in Tacoma, Washington. She grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, graduating from Highland High School. She then attended University of New Mexico and later graduated from Central Wyoming College. Marcia spent 32 years living in Albuquerque and 33 plus years in Wyoming, living in Fort Washakie, Lander and Riverton. Throughout her life, Marcia worked in the gaming industry and food industry as well as for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

Marcia fondly experienced traveling, exploring and studying the history of Native American Tribes. She also found enjoyment in scrapbooking, reading, playing solitaire and was an avid movie goer. She loved spending time with all of her family.

Marcia was a baptized member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survivors include her sons, James Segura and Abe Segura; daughter, Sara Segura; nephew, Amos Mireau and family; niece, Ashley Enos and family; brother, Nathaniel Curtis Barney; sister, Barbara Jean Barney; 11grandchildren.

Mrs. Segura was preceded in death by her parents, Perry Barney, Jr. and Waynema Devinney Barney; paternal grandparents, Hiddo and Nanna (Isis) Barney; maternal grandparents, Charles Dick Devinney and Addie Moon Devinney; brothers, Harvey Ted Barney, Merlin Barney and Elton Jay Barney; aunts, Mary and Rosemary Devinney, Annabell Devinney, Dorothy Nipwater, Alice Hill and Irma Brown; cousins, Angelina Wagon, Vida Stump, Lillian Brown, Louella Bigknife, Annie Nipwater, Charlene Perry, Charles Nipwater, Wayne Nipwater,Cheryl Devinney and Stanford “Butch” Devinney; nephews, Buford Nipwater, Ryan McLeod, Shawn Ridley, Doug St.Clair, nieces, Luwayne Hill, Faline Hill and Jovan Willow; grandson, Bradley Hill and many other family members.

On-line condolence may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com