The latest Road and Travel Information from the Wyoming Department of Transportation:

ROAD CLOSURES

Shoshoni to Casper

Sand Draw to Sweetwater Station

US 287 WYO 789 from Rawlins Jct. south of Lander to, Muddy Gap and to Rawlins

WYO 28 over South Pass to Farson

OPEN ROADS

US 20 Shoshoni to Big Horn Basin

US 26 Riverton to Shoshoni

US 26/287 Riverton and and Lander to Dubois and over Togwotee Pass to Jackson