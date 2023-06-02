Many Events in the County Today through the Weekend

Here are event happening in the county today through next Monday. Have a fun weekend:

Now through August 11th – Riverton Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp 2023. $10 club membership, Summer Camp Fees $50 per week or $10 per day. Pick up registration packet at the club at Rendezvous Elementary School.

Friday -Saturday June 2-3 – Lander – One Shot Past Shooters Foo Foo Rah Spring Meeting and Fun

Friday, June 2 – Riverton – Kindness Festival at Riverton Branch Library, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, June 2 -Riverton, Lander, Dubois – First Friday at Fremont County Museums. Kids are free with paying adult

Friday-Sunday, June 2-4, Fremont County Spring Spectacular, Fairgrounds Riverton, Friday Bull Riding, Saturday Figure Eight Racing, beef, hog, lamb, goat shows.

Saturday, June 3 – Lander – Lander Art District Street Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also opening event for Lander Valley Farmer’s Market

Saturday, June 3 – Fremont County – Free Fishing Day, Kids fishing at Rendezvous Ponds, Riverton and Luckey Pond, Lander, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch.

Saturday, June 3 – Free Fishing Day in Wyoming (no entry fee at Boysen St. Park – No free fishing on Wind River Reservation or in Yellowstone National Park)

Saturday, June 3 – Riverton – Fast and Furriest 5K Run/Walk, Central Wyoming College Circle Drive, 8:30 registration, 9:30 race

Sunday, June 4 – Riverton – Fremont ATV Association Rails to Trails Poker Run, 9 a.m. to Noon. $5 entry per hand. Start at Holiday Inn.

Monday, June 5 – Fort Washakie – Eastern Shoshone Tribe Summer Foods Program begins through August 11 at Fort Washakie Head Start Building

Monday, June 5 – Ethete Head Start and Great Plains Head Start – Summer Food Program begins. Lunch meals will be served M-F 11:30 to 1 p.m. Sit down meals. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Adult meals available for $5. Program runs through August 4th.

Monday, June 5 – Lander – Pioneer Museum White Robe Art Exhibition through September 30