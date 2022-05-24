Man Shot Saturday breaking into home on North Smith Road

Fremont County Undersheriff Michael Hutchison reported Monday afternoon that a 31-year-old female called to report she had shot her ex-boyfriend on Saturday after he had broken into her home on North Smith Road and had attacked her current boyfriend. “Deputies arrived and found at 24-year-old man with a single gunshot wound inside of the woman’s home. Deputies found evidence that the subject, who had been shot, had forced entry into woman’s home, by breaking in through the secured front door, and physically attacked another 24=year-old man inside the residence.”

The report further stated “According to the 31-year-old female’s statements, she believed the man who she shot (her ex-boyfriend) was trying to kill her current boyfriend. She retrieved a pistol and felt she had no choice but to use deadly force to stop the violent attack and protect herself and the other man. All evidence and initial finds, at this time, support the female’s claim of self defense.”

Hutchison said the man who was shot was transported to SageWest Riverton for emergency treatment, and later flown to another medical facility with the man having serious injuries.

“This incident remains under investigation, No further Information will be released at this time.”