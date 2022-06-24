Latest:
A Federal Police vehicle from the BIA Wind River Police Department. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Man Shot early Thursday, was Quiet on Details

The Lander Police Department reported a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen showed up at the Emergency Room of SageWest Lander Thursday morning at 3:03 a.m.  but refused to give any information about who shot him or where. The man was Native American so the LPD stood by until the BIA Wind River Police could arrive. No further information was available. 