Man killed near Dubois in Single-Vehicle Crash last week

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting the death of 29-year-old Aaron Bigknife who was killed in a crash on December 7th on US 26/287 at milepost 63, just three miles west of the East Fork Road near Dubois. According to a State Trooper’s report, a Chevrolet Camero driven by Bigknife was westbound toward Dubois when it exited the roadway to the right, the Camero impacted the westbound right of way fence which caused a cross member post to strike BigKnife and killing him. The vehicle continued along an irrigation ditch until it vaulted and entered and end-over-end rollover. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, in the irrigation ditch, facing south. The time of the crash, estimated at 1:30 a.m. is an estimate as the crash was not discovered until daylight hours. As of today, there have been 128 highway deaths in Wyoming, compared with 109 on this day one year ago.