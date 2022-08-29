Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Thursday

A 24-year-old state resident was killed Thursday in a rollover crash at milepost 105.5 near Riverton on Highway 26.

According to a Wyoming State Trooper’s report, a Honda Accord driven by Dorian Clifford was westbound at 3:20 a.m. when it exited the roadway to the right. Clifford attempted to steer the vehicle left and back onto the roadway, at which point the Honda transitioned into a counter-clockwise yaw. The Honda tripped while still in the borrow ditch and entered a passenger side leading roll until coming to rest in the eastbound borrow ditch facing westbound.

During the rollover, Clifford was totally ejected and died at the scene, and the Honda started on fire. A seat belt was not in use. Speed was identified as a possible contributing factor to the wreck.