Man Killed in Head-on Crash During Blizzard on WY28

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported that one man was killed and another injured in a head-on vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck late Tuesday morning. According to a State Trooper’s report, at about 11:40 a.m., a Freightliner combination unit was westbound on WY 28 when at approximately milepost 42, the unit crossed the center line and was westbound in the eastbound lane. A GMC Safari was eastbound and was struck head-on by the Freightliner. Killed was 53-year-old Sean Boyle who lived in Idaho. He was the driver of the pickup. Weather conditions at the time of the crash included snowing, severe wind and blowing snow. The road condition was Ice/Frost and snow covered. Seat Belts were in use.

The fatality was the 29th on Wyoming highways so far this year, compared with 12 on this date one year ago.