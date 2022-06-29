​Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

Always stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from bison
A 34-year-old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27. Here’s what we know today:
- The male was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group.
- Family members did not leave the area, and the bull bison continued to charge and gored the male.
- The male sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
- This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.
- Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.
- This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to the animal and the bison responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.
- Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
- Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife.
- Visitors: This year marks 150 Years of Yellowstone. Protect the park today and for future generations. Take the Yellowstone Pledge!