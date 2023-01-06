Man arrested after conflicting reports of St. Margaret’s incident*

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

Managing Editor

A Fort Washakie man was arrested Thursday in Riverton after he allegedly entered Saint Margaret’s school grounds and attempted to grab a backpack or purse from inside a vehicle while a mother was dropping off her six-year-old daughter, according to a statement from Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun. Initial reports from the Riverton Police Department’s call for service reports alleged the man had attempted to grab the six-year-old girl and her backpack. LeBrun said that after review of the case, “it is unclear if the subject ever touched the purse or backpack,” adding, “The subject immediately left the area.”

“Although disturbing, there is no belief on the part of the investigating police officers that the subject tried to remove the child from the vehicle or kidnap the child,” LeBrun continued.

The original RPD report indicated that the suspect, Martin Harris, 57, Fort Washakie, had been charged with criminal entry and that other charges were pending. LeBrun said he was arrested for “breach of the peace.”

LeBrun said the report came in approximately 30 minutes after the alleged incident. When officers arrived, they searched the area and later found a man matching the description, and took Harris into custody. The victim’s mother reportedly watched a video taken by police and positively identified Harris as the suspect.

*This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. on January 6 after LeBrun provided an updated report about the incident.