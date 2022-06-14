Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament coming to Riverton

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – This upcoming Saturday at the Riverton Country Club is the annual Make-A-Wish Golf Tournament at the Riverton Country Club, helping the iconic foundation help make some wishes across Fremont County.

The goal of the tournament, which already has eighty people signed on to participate this weekend, is to raise enough money to support two separate wishes for those kids struggling in Fremont County with a critical or terminal disease.

Much like Make-A-Wish Wyoming did with Oughen (pronounced Owen) Karn from Dubois last year when they gave the then-twelve-year-old his own YouTube channel, which he aptly named “GasMaskGamerWyo” which referred to the gas mask that he wore during his cancer treatments for his Leukemia.

This year the objective of the tournament is to raise at least $14,000, which is roughly the amount it costs for Make-A-Wish to grant two wishes.

“The whole point is to help them (Make-A-Wish) stay in Fremont County and grant at least two wishes,” Tiffany Dornblazer, a member of the Fremont County Board of Realtors said about the event she helped put together.

If golfing is not your thing there will be plenty of activities for you and the family with cornhole tournaments, silent auctions and more all during the golf tournament on Saturday.

The tournament, which officially starts at one and ends around 5 PM, will be a fun day for everyone and anyone involved but it will also help those that need it most around Fremont County.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the tournament or donating to the cause you can call the Riverton Country Club.