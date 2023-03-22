January 23rd, 1946 – March 14th, 2023

Lyle Willard Bingaman Jr. 77, of Lander, WY died on March 14th in his home. Lyle was born on January 23rd, 1946 to Lyle Willard and Ruth Margaret (Stauffer) Bingaman in Columbus, OH. He graduated high school in Ankeny, IA in 1964. After high school he attended and graduated from Marshalltown Community College with an associates of arts in 1967 before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts in 1969. In 1970 Lyle moved to Lander and married Janelle Ann Elliott. In 1976 their son Jeremy was born, the couple later divorced. He started teaching vocational arts (wood shop) at Starrett Junior High in 1972. He taught there for 27 years, retiring in 1999. Lyle loved teaching students hands-on skills and telling hunting stories, some may or may not have been entirely true. During that time he was also a Wyoming State Hunter safety instructor. Lyle was an active member of the Lander Valley Sportsmen’s Association. His true passions were the outdoors from hunting (especially bird hunting with his dogs), fishing, and many shooting sports throughout the years. After his retirement from teaching, he split up his time between Lander and his home in Iowa bass fishing and visiting family and friends. Later in life he enjoyed spending time with his grandsons on many hunting and fishing adventures. He’s preceded in death by both his parents; Lyle and Ruth Bingaman of Iowa as well as all his beloved Brittney’s throughout the years; Charlie, Molly, Maggie, Sadie and Lola. He’s survived by his son Jeremy (Katie) Bingaman, grandsons Andrew and Zachary Bingaman of Lander, Sister Barbara Bingaman of Marshalltown, IA and his K-9 companion Sandy. Cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned in Iowa at a later date. Memorial contributions may be mailed to the Lander Senior Center at 205 S. 10th St. Lander, WY 82520