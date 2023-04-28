June 12, 1956 – April 20, 2023

Lyle Vincent Haukaas Sr., 66, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming died on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home in Fort Washakie.

Lyle was born on June 12, 1956 to Cecil Leroy Haukaas and Vida Brandt Haukaas.

He served his country in the United States Army and also enjoyed going on trips to the mountains, loved horses and also spent time doing Indian Relay horse races. He was also a Sun Dancer, enjoyed singing and being around the drum, and enjoyed going to the sweat lodge.

Lyle was preceded in death by his mother, Vida Brandt Haukaas; father Cecil Leroy Haukaas; brother, Selam James Haukaas; and his children, Carrie Jo Haukaas, and Lyle James Haukaas.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret Carla Haukaas; niece, Earli Selama Haukaas; children, Tammy Lynn Haukaas, Lyle Vincent Haukaas Jr., Paulette Haukaas, Wallace Jay Hill, and all 14 of his grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

