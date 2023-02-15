LVHS vs RHS: Keeper of the Dual

RIVERTON – Thursday night was the return of the traveling Keeper of the Gold trophy between Riverton High School (RHS) and Lander Valley High School (LVHS), but not on the court or the gridiron.

The rivalry was renewed on the mats of Wolverine Gymnasium with the trophy being handed to RHS at the end of the night after a 48-27 victory. Six falls, three decisions, two forfeits and an overtime match resulting in a win by fall filled the night between the two rivals.

Lander’s Hunter Velarde worked hard for his win against Riverton’s Talon Thoman Thursday night in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

“On paper it looked really close all week,” RHS wrestling coach Bobby Thoman said after the win. “Lander is pretty tough and if you can’t get motivated, can’t get hyped up to play Lander you’re in the wrong sport.”

Lander’s Hunter Velarde, one of five LVHS Tigers to win their match, finished off the night with a win by decision over Riverton’s Talon Thoman but RHS would have enough team points by then for it not to matter as much.

One of the better matches of the day ended in Riverton’s Weston McLaughlin pinning Lander’s Cody West in overtime after he the Wolverine originally led 4-2 before West closed the gap and ended regulation 8-8.

Riverton’s Jayden Bucholtz won by a fall in the 152-pound weight class over Lander’s Chad SNyder, followed shortly after by the Tigers’ Gabe Harris winning by fall over the Wolverine’s Tristin Anderson.

It was close for a moment but a few straight wins on the mat pushed RHS on top where they would sit until the final moments of the night.

Riverton’s Parker DeVries won by a fall over Lander’s Wes Dawes, showing the strength of the DeVries family in more than just basketball and football where Darrick DeVries has shown his leadership and athletic ability.

Weston McLaughlin and Cody West wrestled at 138 Thursday night in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

“It was a huge booster for our kids to dominate like that, it shows that it is possible and it’s just a great morale boost,” Coach Thoman said. “We’ve got some tough kids that put a lot on the floor but wrestling is about mental toughness more than anything … to go out there and battle every match thinking you can win is how you can get that win.”

Below is the full results of the Keeper of the Gold Dual this past Thursday:

106: Konnor Frost, RIV over Kash Carpenter, LAN Dec 7-2

113: Jon Hernandez, RIV over Kolton Bonenberger, LAN Fall 1:59

120: Ezra Hernandez, RIV over Demitrius Noreiga, LAN Fall 3:57

126: Landon Jones, LAN over Angus Annan, RIV Fall :22

132: Levi Vold, LAN over Landen Withrow, RIV Fall 3:01

138: Weston McClaughlin, RIV over Cody West, LAN Fall 6:23

145: Hunter Velarde, LAN over Talon Thoman, RIV Dec 6-3

152: Jayden Bucholtz, RIV over Chad Snyder, LAN Fall 2:59

160: Justin Newberry, RIV Forfeit

170: Gabe Harris, LAN over Tristin Anderson, RIV Fall 1:23

182: Jordan May, RIV over Tres Pickerd, LAN Dec 8-2

195: Juree Harris, RIV Forfeit

220: Parker DeVries, RIV over Wes Dawes, LAN Fall :32

285: Cody Cunningham, LAN over Zaryc Prosser, RIV Fall 3:02

By: Shawn O’Brate