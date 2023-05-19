LVFD Training Thursday Held in Vacant House

Thursday night the Lander Volunteer Fire Department was able to train on a vacant home graciously donated for use by local resident Alfred Jimenez. The LVFD utilized fake smoke to practice search and rescue techniques, victim removal, downed firefighter scenarios and more. According to the fire department’s Facebook page, “We don’t get the opportunity to train in vacant structures like this often and take every opportunity to make the most of it. A huge thank you to the owners for allowing us to do this.”