LPD: Fire Department helped Resident after Porch Collapsed; Porch Pirate Stole Package

Lander Police Report 3/31/23 through 4/6/23

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

March 31

1:50 p.m. 400 block Eugene Street – Police received a report of a stolen firearm and a report was taken.

3:32 p.m. 500 block Fremont Street – Sheil Grandhi, 21, California, cited for Speeding and Possession of Marijuana

4:20 p.m. 1100 block South Second Street – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department was called on a report of a gas smell

5:58 p.m. 600 block East Main Street – A driver reported an object fell out of a truck and shattered her windshield. A report was taken.

6:28 p.m. 800 block Kimberly Court – A porch collapsed on a home and the elderly occupant could not get in. The Lander Volunteer Fire Department responded.

10:49 p.m. 1180 Highway 287 and Western Avenue -Marc Edmonds, 31, Kinnear, Arrested on two Fremont County Warrants and a Lander Police Department Warrant.

11:29 p.m. Western Avenue – A vehicle struck a tree and the LPD assisted the FCSO on the call.

April 1

10:33 a.m. Washington Street – A man reported his father had passed away. The County Coroners office responded.

2:24 p.m. 900 block Cascade Street – A package was stolen from a porch, suspects description was given, police were unable to locate:

9:02 p.m. 100 North 9th Street – Christopher Robertson, 39, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication and on a Lander City Warrant.

April 2

7:52 a.m. 1315 Main Street – Jocelyn Underwood, 27, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

7:50 p.m. 700 block Sweetwater Street – Someone knocked on the home’s door and then left, leaving behind a counterfeit bill on the porch.

April 3

4:01 p.m. 400 block Jefferson Street – A party was concerned that an elderly man was being scammed out of money. The man was contacted and did not want help.

5:07 p.m. 200 block Main Street -EMS responded for two individuals who appeared to be intoxicated.

April 4

8:39 a.m. 100 block Main Street. – A care was “keyed” sometime within the last week by an unknown suspect.

2:14 p.m. 260 Grand View Drive, Inn at Lander – A report indicated a security camera had been ripped off of the building. A report was taken.

3:26 p.m. 900 block Lincoln Street – Brian SunRhodes, 38, Fort Washakie, arrested for Public Intoxication.

3:30 p.m. 600 block Johnson Street – Police determined a complaint of a snowmobile chasing deer was unfounded.

April 5

3:14 p.m. 100 block Valley View Drive – A report was received of people feeding deer. The Wyoming Game and Fish was advised.

4:54 p.m. 1315 Main Street – Irene Luan, 58, Fort Washakie, arrested on two LPD Warrants

4:54 pm. 1315 Main Street – Clifford Tillman 41, Fort Washakie, arrested on a Fremont County Warrant

5:56 p.m. 1315 Main Street – A female subject allegedly intoxicated with harassing customers. The woman was moved on.

9:51 p.m. 135 East Main Street – Two subjects were trying to enter a vehicle while it was moving. the Pair were contacted and warned.