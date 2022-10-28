LPD: Three Cited, Two Arrested; Vehicle Rolled on Shrine Club Road; Alcohol Theft

Lander Police Reports from 10/24/22 through 0700 hours on 10/27/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Two males, ages 16 and 17, were cited for Property Destruction and Theft at Pathfinder High School in the 600 block of Washington Street at 9 a.m. on the 24th

Pradith Pongpon, 62, Lander, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street for attempted Aggravated Assault. The incident was reported on the 26th.

Anderson Antelope, 39, Ethete, arrested at 8:55 p.m. on the 26th on Bishop Randall Drive for Public Intoxication.

Kelly Bittel of Lander was cited for Dog at Large times three after two complaints were called in about dogs running loose on Buena Vista and Canyon Street.

Joshua Ironcloud was cited for Property Destruction after a window was broken out at the Holiday Lodge on MacFarlane Drive at 4:42 a.m. on the 26th.

Patrol Calls:

A report was completed on a threat against a person and the information was forwarded to the Fremont County Attorney’s Office at 1:45 .m. on the 26th.

A vehicle rolled over and struck another vehicle in the parking Lot of the medical facilities at 15 Shrine Club Road. A report was taken. No injuries reported.

Police were called about an aggressive dog who chased a girl at 8:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Sixth Street. The owner of the dog was contacted and warned.

Police were notified at 7:49 a.m. on the 24th that a cat was in an upstairs apartment and the owner is in jail for four days. The Landlord of the property told police he will care for the cat.

A case of potential child abuse or neglect was registered at 1:43 p.m. from an address on Wood Street. The case was referred to the Department of Family Services for follow-up.

A window was broken out of a vehicle in the 1700 block of West Main and some cash was stolen. There are no suspects.

Mr. D’s reported a theft of alcohol from a known suspect. Police were unable to locate the suspect at this time, but they will follow-up.

An injured fawn was found in at South Third and Shoshone Avenue. The fawn was dispatched.