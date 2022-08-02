LPD: Three Arrests, Two Citations issued; Theft of Services reported

Lander Police Blotter from 7/29/22 to 0700 Hours on 8/1/22

All persons arrested or cited are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law

Angie Wallowingbull, 22, Ethete, arrested at 6:30 p.m. on the 29th for Public Intoxication, Property Destruction and Possession of Marijuana at an address on North 9th Street.

Tyrell Marsh, 41, Riverton arrested at 2:32 p.m. on the 30th on a NCIC national warrant at South 9th and Fremont Streets

Matthew Tschannen, 50, Lander, arrested on the 30th at 3:33 p.m. on North 1st Street on a Fremont County Warrant

Eugene Ridgley, 61, Ethete, arrested at 3:39 p.m. on the 30th for Public Intoxication in the 800 block of Main Street.

Allison Tarness, 33, Lander was cited at 4:54 p.m. on the 31st for No Drivers License, No Insurance and No Seatbelt.

Joshua Ironcloud, 23, Riverton was cited for No Drivers License, Expired Registration and No Insurance after a traffics stop at 6:44 p.m. on Grand View Drive.

Patrol Calls:

A report was sent to the county attorney for possible charges after a report was filed that a child was struck in the face by its Grandma. The report was made at 12:21 p.m. from an address on Washington Street.

A resident on Washington Street said someone had filled her dumpster full and she is now unable to use it. The call was made at 12:54 p.m. on the 29th. The violation would be a Theft of Services.

A woman who showed up at a Lander school building after learning that her child had reported her for child abuse was reported to be disorderly and police were called. The woman was given options on how to handle a complaint with the school. This report was made at 1:31 p.m. on the 29th.

A raccoon became stuck in a bird feeder windmill at an address on Goodrich Drive at 7:05 a.m. on the 31st and according to the reporting party, it was alive, injured and very angry. The raccoon was released.