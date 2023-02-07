LPD: Stolen Vehicle Recovered; Sexual Assault on a Minor Under Investigation

Lander Police Report from 0700 hours on 2/6/23 to 0700 hours on 2/7/23

All persons are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

February 6

7:08 a.m. 500 block Main Street – A stolen vehicle was recovered by Police and Katrenia Anderson, 31, Lander, was cited for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

8:13 a.m. Bonnie Brae Street – Heather Nagle, 49, Lander, was cited for Dog At Large.

10:01 a.m. Lander area – Fremont County School District #1 reported a possible sexual assault on a minor. The school reported it to the Department of Family Services and the LPD. The case is under investigation.

2:26 p.m. 600 Block of Washington Street – Desarae Dusteau, 32, Lander, arrested on a LPD warrant

2:34 p.m. 300 block Amoretti Street – A female advised the LPD that someone had kicked in her back door. A report was taken.