LPD: Shoplifting of Alcohol; Assault at LMS Reported; Black Bear Spotted Walking down Shoshone St.

Lander Police Blotter from 8/5/22 to 8/12/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Mike Welsh, 57, Lander, cited for Open Container at 2:54 p.m. in the 400 block of North 4th Street

Tony Joe Hall, 35, Cheyenne, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. on Highway 789 on a Fremont County Warrant

Troy Everett, 34, Wheatland, arrested for Assault, Possession of Marijuana and an arrest warrant out of the State of Wisconsin at 10:27 p.m. in the 200 block of Grand View Drive.

Richard Kingston, 75, Lander, arrested for Public Intoxication at 10:40 a.m. on South Second Street on the 5th

Fabian Alcoser, 28, Arapahoe, arrested at 2:33 a.m. on the 7th in the 700 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication

Tracy Wagon, 51, Riverton, arrested at 12:11 p.m. on the 7th for Public Intoxication on East Main Street

Liza Tolkin, 32, Colorado, was cited for Possession of Marijuana at 1:07 p.m. on East Main Street

Henry Quiver, 32, Ethete, arrested at 7:04 p.m. in the 1300 block of Main Street for Public Intoxication

Patrol Calls

An unknown male took $130 worth of alcohol and exited the Safeway Store without paying at 5:41 p.m. on the 11th. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

Glass on a storm door on Parks Avenue in Lander was broken by unknown suspects using an unknown item that caused the damage. The report was filed at 10:04 p.m. on the 11th.

The report of an assault at Lander Middle School was phoned in at 2:08 p.m. on the 10th. A police report said all parties involved, including parents, were contacted and warned.

A cell phone left outside by the reporting party’s vehicle parked on Canyon Street was gone upon the owner’s return at 3:44 p.m. on the 10th.

A subject was found pounding on the Emergency Room sign at SageWest Health Care Hospital at 10:56 p.m. on the 10th. The subject was contacted and warned.

A male subject fell off a roof in the 900 block of Lincoln Street at 2:58 p.m. on the 9th. Frontier Ambuance responded.

The Silver Spur Motel reported a person in one of their rooms checked out and it was later discovered he had broken the television set in the room. A report was taken. Unable to locate the subject at this time.

Lander Police assisted Sheriff’s Deputies at the Fremont County Detention Center where a man injured himself, allegedly with razor blades just after 8 a.m. on the 9th.

The LPD received a report at 5:36 a.m. on the 10th of a bear walking down the street at South 3rd and Shoshone Avenue.

Lander Police and the Department of Family Services are investigating a possible sexual assault that occurred in the city on the 8th. It was reported at 4:35 p.m.

A punctured tire is under investigation at an address on Timber Drive that was called in at 10:24 p.m. on the 8th.