LPD: Shoplifting incidents; Two Fraud Reports Received

Lander Police Blotter from 9/13/22 to 0700 Hrs on 9/14/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed to be innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 14-year-old male of Lander was cited for shoplifting an energy drink valued at $5 at Safeway at 1:07 p.m.

Kenneth Calvert, 61, Lander, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. on Washington Street on Lander Police Warrants

Kathleen Vargas, 26, Riverton, arrested at 7:14 p.m. at Mr. D’s for Public Intoxication and Shoplifting.

Cory Marburger, 44, Lander, was also arrested at 7:14 p.m. at Mr. D’s on a LPD Warrant

Patrol Calls:

A fraud report received at the LPD at 8:31 a.m. is under investigation. No other details were available.

An incident of harassment was reported at the Lander Middle School on Jefferson Street at 8:53 a.m. A police report said the school would handle it.

A fraud report was called in at 10:47 a.m. from Chapman Street in Lander. A caller said she went to pick up a washer and dryer but the party at the address said she didn’t know what she was talking about. The woman lost $100.